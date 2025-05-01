Nearly three quarters of Brits admit they could be more generous

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly half of Brits (47 per cent) said they’ve been generous to someone in the past week, but nearly three quarters (71 per cent) admit they could be more giving with their time and money, according to new research by giffgaff1, the mobile and broadband provider.

The survey found that only 4 per cent of Brits do something generous every day and a further one in seven (14 per cent) admit they can’t even remember the last time they were generous.

Money is the biggest barrier to fulfilling acts of generosity according to over a quarter (27 per cent)of the nation, with busy lives (14 per cent) also playing a part.

To inspire the nation to be more generous, giffgaff is offering loads more data for no more money, including increasing the data on its £15 a month plan from 40GB to 100GB - that’s 150% more data2 at no extra cost.

To mark the fact its offering loads more data for no more money,giffgaff delighted passersby in Sheffield with a range of generous acts, from lifts in a horse drawn carriage to thoughtful gifts handed out by none other than TV star David Potts

A quarter (25 per cent) don’t believe people in their nearest city are generous enough, and Sheffield was revealed as the UK city in most need of generosity, with over two thirds (69 per cent) of locals calling for more acts of kindness from their fellow residents. In response, giffgaff teamed up with larger than life presenter David Potts to give a little extra back to the city.

The TV star, known for winning Celebrity Big Brother last year, surprised and delighted lucky locals from a bright pink horse-drawn carriage, as nearly two thirds (61 per cent) of Brits reveal that smaller acts of generosity, like giving someone a lift, are the most meaningful.

Also amongst the list of smaller acts were being given thoughtful gifts like a bunch of flowers, cake and coffee (22 per cent), and being treated to experiences including a gig or lunch (16 per cent).

To bring to life its generous data offering of 100 ‘gigs’ (GB) for £15, giffgaff and David Potts gave away £100 gig vouchers, and 15lbs worth of cake alongside other gifts that Brits would most like to receive.

giffgaff teamed up with TV star David Potts to surprise Sheffield locals with generous acts to mark the fact it’s offering people loads more data for no more money

"Let’s be honest – we all love a little extra, whether it’s cake, compliments or data! I’m buzzing to help giffgaff spread generosity across the nation.” said David Potts. “It’s about the little things that actually mean loads, like surprising someone with flowers or giving them a lift when they need it. Seeing how much it brightened people’s day in Sheffield was lush."

What’s more, giffgaff is set to further spread the generosity across the UK. Simply head to @giffgaff on Instagram for the chance of winning amazing prizes3 - from £100 gig tickets, to lunch on giffgaff and even a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25.

Ash Schofield, CEO of giffgaff, adds: “We know that people are calling out for more acts of meaningful generosity. Over two thirds (69 per cent) believe businesses could be more generous by giving their customers more at no additional cost (25 per cent). By increasing our data offering for no more money, we’re bringing unexpected delight to our customers across a range of our monthly rolling and contract plans.”

When exploring what generosity really means to Brits, giffgaff revealed that a quarter (25 per cent) feel more delighted to give rather than receive acts of generosity.

However, there is a generational divide, with Gen Z leading the way in surprising their parents or friends with random acts of generosity (50 per cent). Whilst millennials seem to be the most generous towards strangers or their colleagues (13 per cent) than others.