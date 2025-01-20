Nani Rizzi UK - Bringing Northern Italy to Northern England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local entrepreneur Abbie Eaglestone, 22 from Ulverston stumbled across a once in a lifetime opportunity whilst visiting Guia, Northern Italy, strolling through the prosecco vineyards that in 2019 was given World Heritage Status.

Abbie was at a local pizzeria near her hotel and thought she would sample some of the local produce in the form of a glass of prosecco.

She knew immediately she wanted to take a visit to the particular vineyard of the prosecco she was tasting.

The next day after a short walk she found the vineyard on a local winery map and made her way there. Once there she was astonished at the amazing set up that the vineyard had to offer. She sat down and managed to sample the full range of 6 proseccos that the vineyard had to offer along with some accompanying foods.

Nani Rizzi has been a family run vineyard since the 1800s.

With the thought of telling all of her family and friends about this superior prosecco brand she enquired with the family run vineyard as to where she could purchase some in the UK, or if she can have some sent over. Unfortunately, the vineyard did not have a UK supplier.

Abbie at only 22 then decided at that moment that she would become the UK importer. After going home and researching the requirements and legal hoops she had to jump through, she started negotiations with the vineyard and came to a deal!

Now Abbie is ready to go and Eaglestone Imports has been created.

“Its really about being a partner with the vineyard, we are marketing ourselves as Nani Rizzi UK rather than an independent merchant. The emphasis is on the quality of the product. Prosecco has always been seen as Champagne's cheap best friend but this doesn’t need to be the case. The right product can rival any Champagne and we have the right product. We work closely with the vineyard and will be taking a visit there next year to see how the 2025 harvest goes in September. I knew I would work well with this vineyard as they are a family run vineyard since the 1800s. Having recently lost my mum in 2023 who was the self proclaimed prosecco queen I knew this was something that she would love and be well on board with! I really resonated with that part of the Nani Rizzi vineyard”

A range of 6 Bottles will be available for free local delivery to Lancaster and the surrounding area.

The next steps are -

In the next 2 weeks our first shipment will arrive and the full range of six proseccos will be available to purchase. With a full range of 6 different flavours that differ in sugar levels and grape type, there is a guarantee that there will be something for everyone!

We are also currently running a promotion where you can win a bottle of our Brut Prosecco DOCG on our social medias and you be one of the first to taste the new range!

Abbie enjoying her first glass of Nani Rizzi Prosecco directly from the vineyard.

