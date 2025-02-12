Mum launches free, creative playgroup in Morecambe

Everyday Play is a series of free, creative playgroups for under 5s and their grown-ups to play together.

It’s run by artist, researcher and mum Ellie Barrett, who believes young children are inventive, imaginative and resourceful in the way they make things.

Adults and artists can learn a lot from the way children play! The sessions are all about collaborating with each other and seeing what we can do with the everyday things around us.

In the sessions so far, they’ve made costumes and outfits, dens, toys and games to play with, and sculptures of the places they know.

There are more sessions before the end of the project:

Tuesdays, 10am, at Good Things Collective, 3 Northumberland Street, Morecambe, LA4 4AU – March 4 & March 11.

Sessions are all free and there’s no need to book, just go along and join in!

Everyday Play is part of a longer research project, exploring the ways that making sculptures together as large community groups is meaningful.

Some of the objects made during the playgroup sessions will be on display as part of an exhibition at The Storey, Lancaster, from May 2-11.

This exhibition also includes artists from across the UK who all consider different ways of collaborative making in their practices. As a whole, the project aims to carve out space for more people to access making, viewing and thinking about sculpture and visual art.

The project is supported by Good Things Collective and Arts Council England.

For more information, contact [email protected]