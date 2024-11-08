Motor Museum reaches Remembrance fund milestone

A total of more than £15,500 has been raised for the Royal British Legion thanks to generous visitors to the Lakeland Motor Museum in South Cumbria.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a long running fund-raising campaign which began ten years ago with the installation of a display to commemorate the sacrifice made by so many in the First World War.

To mark the latest fund-raising milestone, local representatives of The Royal British Legion presented a Certificate of Thanks to the museum at Backbarrow in South Cumbria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014, to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War, the museum created a display based on a World War One command post.

The late Ron Mein - who created the museum's World War One display

All through the year generous visitors make donations there in memory of those who lost their lives in the war.

The funds have gone to the Backbarrow with Crake Valley branch of the Royal British Legion. Maf Haddow, Standard Bearer for the branch, says: “We are all deeply touched that so many visitors to the Lakeland Motor Museum have dug-deep into their pockets to help the work of the Royal British Legion.

“It helps us to continue our work supporting members of the armed forces community and will make a big difference to the lives of many people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection milestone owes much to local historian Ron Mein, who helped to create the museum’s World War One display. Ron sadly died in October 2022 at the age of 82.

The First World War display at the Lakeland Motor Museum in South Cumbria

The display features a 1918 Triumph Model H used as a despatch-riders motorcycle. The names of local people who died in the conflict are also commemorated.

Curator of the Lakeland Motor Museum Chris Lowe says: “Raising over £15,500 is a tremendous milestone and shows how much our visitors value the work of the Royal British Legion in supporting the armed forces community.

“Reaching this milestone would not have been possible without the tremendous research and work Ron Mein put in to help establish out World War One display. We are very grateful for all the work he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole team at the museum would like to thank all those visitors who have made donations throughout the years.”

The display remains in place at the museum and its hoped visitors will continue to swell the fundraising throughout this year’s Remembrance commemorations and the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.