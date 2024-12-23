Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Westgate pub The William Mitchell served its patrons festive spirit in the name of charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

For the second consecutive year, landlady Tricia Ulyatt and her teacher daughter Maria King, plus pub staff, transformed the main bar into a festive market complete with a grotto that had Mr and Mrs Claus in residence.

Local crafters were invited to showcase and sell their hand-made cards, jewellery, candles and crocheted items among other goodies as unique Christmas gifts.

The pub also hosted a wreath-making class by Emily, of Forever Flowers by Emily, of Nelson Street, Morecambe, who donated her time and skills. Tricia provided the event’s food and drinks to maximise the donation from the class, which was attended by Maria and some of her colleagues from Westgate Primary School.

Maria (second left) and her colleagues from Westgate Primary School, who made up the pub’s wreath-making class of 2024

Maria said: “Thank you to Emily, Mr and Mrs Claus, Dani from BespokebyDani, who created the balloon displays for the grotto, our staff for contributing towards the take home presents for children visiting the grotto, our market traders and all our shoppers.

“So far, our festive fundraising has raised approximately £500 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation but we’re not done yet as we have our raffle hamper that will be drawn on Christmas Eve and there’ll be one or two other things such as football cards as well.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Our thanks to Tricia, her husband Steve, Maria and all of the pub’s staff and patrons for their support this Christmas. The whole team goes the extra mile to put the pub at the heart of the community and to support local charities such as ourselves. We are truly grateful.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Maria’s son Harry (two) tells Mr and Mrs Claus exactly what he wants for Christmas!

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation and how to volunteer, visit www.rosemere.org.uk