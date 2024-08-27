Morecambe musician hits the right notes in support of Speech and Language UK!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maxwell Sterling, a musician and composer originally from Heysham, Morecambe, is running the The Big Half on Sunday 1st September 2024, in support of Speech and Language UK.

If that wasn’t enough, Maxwell a musician who composes music mainly for film, will be releasing a new collection of previously unheard live recordings of his concerts and donating all proceeds to Speech and Language UK. When asked why he is running The Big Half, Maxwell said:

“When I was younger, I had a stutter, and it was hard for me to make myself understood. I am now the father of a toddler and that’s why I am running for Speech and Language UK. The run passes through the borough of Tower Hamlets, where I live and I found that when I did The Big Half in 2023 it was very moving to see so many different people, from all walks of life run together through the streets of London.

Being a new father, I have become very empathic to children’s wellbeing and development. I wish I had known about Speech and Language UK when I was younger. The fact that 1.9 million children face challenges with talking and understanding words is alarming to me - the impact this can have on mental health, education and interacting with others is so important. Speech and Language UK are making a positive change to this, and their work gives me so much hope.

Max playing the double bass at a gig

By releasing a new collection of live recordings of my concerts, I am giving all proceeds to Speech and Language UK to support their brilliant work. They do fantastic work supporting children with speech and language challenges, and I am proud to run for them!”

Jane Harris, Speech and Language UK Chief Executive said:

“Right now, 1.9 million children across the UK have speech and language challenges, the highest number ever recorded. We are incredibly grateful to Maxwell for all his kind support to help us reach even more children and families.”

Maxwell Sterling plays double bass solo

To support Speech and Language UK by downloading Maxwell’s music, visit: https://maxwellsterling.bandcamp.com/album/listening-to-the-unheard-live-recordings-2023

