Morecambe MP Lizzie Collinge: Why I will vote for the Assisted Dying Bill

Last week, Kim Leadbeater MP’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was published. The bill seeks to allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales the choice to end their lives under strict safeguards.

For many reasons, I support this legislation and will vote in favour of it at the second reading on November 29. The second reading is the first step in a long parliamentary process of scrutiny and debate.

The bill proposes that adults who are terminally ill, and with less than six months to live, will be able to request assistance in dying, provided they meet several stringent criteria. To be eligible, the individual must be resident in England or Wales, have been registered with a GP for at least 12 months, and have the mental capacity to make an informed and voluntary decision, free from coercion.

Furthermore, two independent doctors must assess this capacity and freedom of choice to confirm the person’s eligibility, with at least seven days between their evaluations.

A High Court judge must also hear testimony from one of the doctors involved and has the option to question the patient or others. After the judge’s ruling, there is a further 14-day waiting period before assistance can be provided. These rigorous checks are designed to ensure that the decision is made carefully and without undue influence.

This bill also protects people from exploitation, making it illegal to pressure or coerce anyone into making a declaration to end their life. Anyone found guilty of such actions could face up to 14 years in prison.

My support for this bill stems from the fact that not all people can be helped by even the best palliative care. As well as improving palliative care for all, we need a process to help those whose suffering can’t be prevented by current medical care, for example the woman I met who has terminal breast cancer and is allergic to opioids.

I also know that introducing a law that allows for compassionate assisted dying can coexist with improved palliative care; according to a 2024 Health Select Committee report, most jurisdictions that have assisted dying laws have seen improvements in palliative care.

Additionally, I believe the current law is not fit for purpose. The circumstances of the deaths of the hundreds of terminally ill people who either kill themselves each year or are helped to die in some way, are assessed after their death. I believe a strong framework, where an individual’s decision can be tested before death, is much safer. A strong law, with good oversight and review, means what is currently hidden can be brought out into the light.

My support is also informed by a personal experience of a close relative choosing to die through withdrawal of treatment (which is a well-established right). I have no idea whether they would have chosen an assisted death or not, but I believe they should have had that choice. That is why I will vote for this Bill.