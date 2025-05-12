Morecambe man crowned Apprentice of the Year at JTL Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Morecambe apprentice James Cole has been announced as the North West Regional Apprentice of the Year (Electrical) at the JTL Regional Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James, who is completing his electrical apprenticeship with JTL and employed by Chris Bowker Ltd, has been recognised for their technical excellence, commitment to learning and the contribution they have made both on-site and in training.

The JTL National Awards are a flagship event celebrating outstanding apprentices in the electrical and plumbing trades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 ceremony will honour individuals in key categories, including the newly introduced Rising Star of the Year which recognises apprentices who are showing great promise at an early stage in their learning journey, as well as Electrical Apprentice of the Year and Mechanical Engineering Services Apprentice of the Year (Plumbing) with James representing the North West in the national final.

Morecambe apprentice James Cole has been announced as the North West Regional Electrical Apprentice of the Year at the JTL Regional Awards 2025.

The awards form part of JTL’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting skills development in the building services engineering sector.

With over 8,000 learners and partnerships with more than 3,800 businesses, JTL is one of the largest training providers in England and Wales.

As an Independent Training Provider, JTL is playing a crucial role in addressing skills shortages while preparing the next generation of skilled professionals to meet evolving industry needs such as renewable technologies and advanced infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: “Being chosen as a regional winner is a real honour – it feels amazing to have all the time, effort and training recognised. My JTL apprenticeship has taught me so much, from technical knowledge to confidence in a professional setting. I’m so grateful to my Tutor, Training Officer and employer for their guidance and support. I’m really looking forward to meeting the other finalists and representing the North West at the National Awards in Leeds.”

Nicola Little, Company Secretary at Chris Bowker Ltd added: “James is an outstanding part of our team. His enthusiasm for the trade and growth as a professional has been brilliant to watch. This award is well-deserved and a testament to their hard work and potential. We are proud to support James on their apprenticeship journey.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said: “James represents the future of our industry – highly skilled, exceptionally driven and eager to make an impact. His skills, determination and achievements highlight the value of high-quality apprenticeship training.”