A Morecambe charity which supports young people with disabilities has been given a £3,000 boost.

Unique Kidz and Co is dedicated to providing children and young adults with disabilities opportunities to socialise, play and grow, while providing their families with support and respite. The charity offers daytime support, after school clubs, holiday clubs and a range of support services in a safe, inclusive and fun environment.

The donation from Preston-based boutique business brokers, Altius Group, comes on the back of its 2024/25 season’s fundraiser, with chairman Paul Miller pledging £200 per goal scored by Newcastle United FC. With staff keen to focus on Lancashire children’s charities, Unique Kidz and Co is the latest chosen recipient and follows previous donations including to Brian House and Derian House.

Chris Pilkington, Corporate Fundraiser for Unique Kidz and Co, said: “A gift of this size will go a long way in supporting the more than 180 young people, aged 0-30, who access our services.

“With our ambitious development plans to double our capacity and support more young people, we rely on community-minded businesses such as Altius Group to make this a reality. It was a pleasure to tell a few of the young people about this donation, and Altius Group may have inspired a few more NUFC fans at Unique Kidz!”

Altius Group Chairman, Paul Miller, added: “The team here at Altius enjoy the opportunity to give back to the community and we hope this donation will be of real help to Unique Kidz as they continue their hard work to make a difference in the lives of young people with disabilities.”

