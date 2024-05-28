Morecambe Bay interior company celebrates involvement in multi-million-pound restoration project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe Bay-based property and interiors expert, Frank Holmes, is celebrating his involvement in a multi-million-pound heritage project – the restoration of Royton Town Hall, Oldham.

Frank Holmes Fine Décor, based in Heysham, is working alongside multiple agencies on the restoration, including Oldham Council; Kepczyk Pearce Sanderson Architects, Handforth, Cheshire; with input from Bolton and Royton Historical Society, overseen by Seddon Construction, Bolton.

“This has been an exciting major project for us, restoring what is potentially the oldest surviving Lincrusta that we know of,” said Frank, an Approved Lincrusta Installer and Restorer.

“The Town Hall was built in 1880 for the Royton Local Board of Health and was opened by the Board’s first chairman, James Ashworth, in the same year. Oldham council announced plans to restore the Rochdale Road building, which is not listed, back in 2017 and work began in 2022.”

Amanda and Frank Holmes

Frank’s wife, Amanda, who runs the business-side of Frank Holmes Fine Décor, and who also undertakes archival research, said: “KPZ architects contacted us in February 2022 regarding damaged historical Lincrusta that was discovered above a suspended ceiling. Frank’s first inspection was in April 2022, with the suspended ceiling in-situ.”

Amanda explained. “Using the Lincrusta archives we identified two historical designs from around the 1880s. The top-most frieze is a ceiling paper cut down. Below that is a botanical wallpaper design. There are similarities to designs by Dr Christopher Dresser, a renowned industrial designer in the Arts & Crafts era. Lower down the wall there is a later Lincrusta ‘linenfold’ pattern, a true representation of oak panelling, designed in the 1950s by master craftsman, Ernest Dobson of Burnley.”

Frank added: “Sadly, many beautiful heritage designs like these are no longer in production as presses were melted down for the war effort. However, by using a specially developed Lincusta restoration kit, I made moulds of salvaged pieces then hand-made replica panels for making repairs and reinstating the missing sections of Lincrusta wallpaper.”

The ‘Lincrusta room’ restoration is due to be completed in July.

First glimpse above the suspended ceiling.

The building has seen a complete overhaul including the demolition of 1970’s rear extensions, the repair of the clock tower’s copper roof and the clock face, the construction of a new gable end wall and new landscaping.

The interior has been fully refurbished to provide a modern, flexible and more accessible community space, along with a reconfigured library, meeting rooms and an improved customer service area.

Frank is the perfectly placed expert on Lincrusta because it’s manufactured in Morecambe – on Frank’s Heysham doorstep. The linseed-oil based wall covering was developed in 1877 by Frederick Walton, who invented linoleum. The washable wallcovering quickly became a popular alternative to ornate plaster work because of its beauty, practicality and durability. Lincrusta has stood the test of time and been incorporated in properties ranging from royal homes to railway carriages.

Frank has come a long way since he started as a painter and decorator over three decades ago. Now specializing in heritage decorating and fine finishes, Frank incorporates traditional skills such as gilding and wood-graining into his work.

“I still love the feeling I get from restoring something back to its former glory. I’m fascinated by details and the level of skills of the original designers of the day.”

Frank undertakes decorative and restoration projects across North West England and his work has featured on Channel 4 series Renovation Nation. His clients have included Lincrusta Heritage, Quite Simply French, Lancaster, Patience & Gough, Windermere, and public sector and private clients across Lancashire, the Lake District and Cheshire.