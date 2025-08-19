Modern specifications revealed on new Lancashire homes

Architects at Barratt Homes have highlighted the contemporary features of the brand-new properties at the Centurion Village development in Leyland.

The Longmeanygate community features the developer’s most up-to-date features, and the five-star housebuilder has given the lowdown on the contemporary designs.

Sean Hodson, Architectural Manager at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Some of the many features that have been implemented on the development are contemporary style elevations, distinct brickwork and larger windows.

“Contemporary style elevations consist of grey windows and doors, contrasting smooth, blue soldier course brickwork featured between windows, around window sills and grey canopy roofs above entrance doors.”

BM - 008 - A typical living room in a Barratt home at Centurion Village

These features are implemented across the later phases of the Centurion Village development, giving modern property seekers a more unique design for their homes.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are constantly improving the high design standards we set to bring our customers the most modern and updated elevations and exteriors.

“We encourage anyone interested in seeing the brand-new homes at Centurion Village for themselves to visit our sales team.”

Centurion Village currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available from £270,000.

For more information about the range of properties the housebuilder is building across the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.