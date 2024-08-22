Millfields Day Services sold to a first-time buyer
Millfields Day Services provides daytime care provision to older adults and adults with dementia across the Chorley area. With an emphasis on enjoyment and engagement, Millfields creates tailored care plans incorporating individual’s interests and hobbies to redevelop lost skills and help them to regain independence. With a varied programme of activities, the business also supports family members, allowing them respite from their demanding caring responsibilities.
Located in the sought-after village of Brinscall near Chorley, Millfields Day Services benefits from secure and relaxing outside areas and plenty of nearby fishing lodges. With a team of conscientious and caring staff, they have built an excellent reputation for providing high-quality care.
Following our client’s desire to spend more time with their family, Millfields represented an ideal business opportunity for the first-time buyer. New to the healthcare sector, the buyer saw a huge amount of potential in the business after initially looking to acquire a domiciliary care agency.
Our Client praised their experience with RDK:
“Working with Lucas at Redwoods has been a dream come true. He found an amazing buyer for my business instantly and had a meeting set up between us both within two days. The process has been seamless. Lucas maintained excellent communication between both parties, and we couldn’t be happier! Anyone who is looking at selling their business, Lucas at Redwoods is most definitely the one!”
The Buyer commented:
“Lucas made the process seamless and straightforward. He supported me all the way through without any delays. He is a star!”
Specialist Healthcare Sales Negotiator, Lucas McCarthy, extended his best wishes:
“It was an absolute pleasure to work with both our client and the buyer. They were both motivated to complete the deal quickly and wasted no time in getting there. Both are amazing people, and I wish them all the best in their new ventures.”
