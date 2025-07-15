Marsden savers raise £13k for North West Air Ambulance Charity

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) has received a £13,268.70 donation from Marsden Building Society, thanks to the Society’s Affinity Saver account holders.

The Marsden’s Affinity Saver account enables savers to choose one of four charities to support, including the NWAA which has bases at Barton and Blackpool airports.

Each year, the Society donates 0.50% of the total average balance of all Affinity Saver accounts to the chosen charity. This means that the more money saved in those accounts, the more money the Society will donate.

This donation will help the charity provide urgent, pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured patients across the region.

L-R: Rachel Donohoe (NWAA), Dr Jon Taylor (NWAA), Jas Finlayson (Marsden), CCP Sam Payne (NWAA) and Lauren Herrity (NWAA) at the Barton base in Eccles

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “The North West Air Ambulance Charity provides a critical service across the region and we’re proud to support their amazing work through our Affinity Saver accounts. We’d like to extend our deepest gratitude to our account holders for their continued support and for enabling us to raise these vital funds.”

Rachel Donohoe, Corporate & Trust Manager at North West Air Ambulance Charity, added: “At the North West Air Ambulance Charity, we bring hospital-level care to people when they need it most. Every minute counts in life-threatening emergencies, and our crew can provide lifesaving care to patients across Lancashire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Merseyside. We’re incredibly thankful to Marsden Building Society and their customers, their support is absolutely vital, as we rely entirely on donations and receive no government funding."

The Affinity Saver is available to new and existing Marsden Building Society members. Accounts can be opened in a branch. More information can be found at www.themarsden.co.uk.