Making a real difference at ‘Reimagining Landscapes’ conference
and live on Freeview channel 276
The second ‘Reimagining Landscape’ conference, open to the public, will continue the locating of new narratives that reappraise our relationship with the natural world.
At a time of unprecedented ecosystem upheaval and species loss, the conference will examine key issues, alongside methods of restoration and repair.
Speakers represent a broad range of interests and specialisms, including writers, artists, activists, ecologists, musicians, performers, farmers and land managers.
From species restoration experts to animal rights activists and from farmer-led carbon conversations to nature restoration in cities, together they evidence how, as a concept, reimagining landscape is now embedded across mainstream dialogues as a way of provoking and maintaining progressive change.
Conference organiser Dr Karen Lloyd, of Lancaster University's Future Places Centre, said: “The Reimagining Landscapes conference offers an opportunity for the public as well as academics to engage with cross-disciplinary and real-world approaches that illustrate how reframing our imagination can lead to positive change in nature, ecoysystems and people.
“We have commissioned a new performance from Waste Paper Opera, the world premiere of which will be performed at the Nuffield Theatre on campus on Thursday 4th July at 7.30pm as part of our ongoing partnership with Lancaster Arts.”
To book your conference place and for more details please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reimagining-landscapes-conference-two-day-conference-tickets-tickets-904655457827
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.