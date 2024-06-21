Making a real difference at ‘Reimagining Landscapes’ conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An innovative conference invites you to take part in ‘real world’ approaches to positive environmental change at Lancaster University next month.

The second ‘Reimagining Landscape’ conference, open to the public, will continue the locating of new narratives that reappraise our relationship with the natural world.

At a time of unprecedented ecosystem upheaval and species loss, the conference will examine key issues, alongside methods of restoration and repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speakers represent a broad range of interests and specialisms, including writers, artists, activists, ecologists, musicians, performers, farmers and land managers.

Take part in the Reimagining Landscapes conference

From species restoration experts to animal rights activists and from farmer-led carbon conversations to nature restoration in cities, together they evidence how, as a concept, reimagining landscape is now embedded across mainstream dialogues as a way of provoking and maintaining progressive change.

Conference organiser Dr Karen Lloyd, of Lancaster University's Future Places Centre, said: “The Reimagining Landscapes conference offers an opportunity for the public as well as academics to engage with cross-disciplinary and real-world approaches that illustrate how reframing our imagination can lead to positive change in nature, ecoysystems and people.

“We have commissioned a new performance from Waste Paper Opera, the world premiere of which will be performed at the Nuffield Theatre on campus on Thursday 4th July at 7.30pm as part of our ongoing partnership with Lancaster Arts.”