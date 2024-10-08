Make your home shine this Christmas; Yorkshire farmshop opens Christmas Cabin for the festive season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Country Harvest farm shop has opened the doors to their ever-popular Christmas cabin for shoppers’ keen to get into the festive spirit early.

The farm shop, which is located on the A65, also offers gifts, clothing & an award-winning food hall which boasts a large delicatessen and butchery counter, as well as a coffee shop offering breakfast, light bites, hearty meals and afternoon tea.

The cabin, which opened on the last weekend of September for the sixth year in a row, offers a selection of Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, gifts, baubles, gifts, festive lighting, and other Christmas decorations, and attracts a huge footfall of visitors every year.

Managing Director, Mike Clark says: “Our favourite time of year is here again. We love welcoming people from far and wide to our Christmas cabin and we have put a lot of time into putting together this year’s displays. We’ve had some wonderful feedback from our customers who have already visited the cabin this year, we love to see people getting into the festive spirit early.’

The Christmas Cabin is open 7 days a week, 9am – 5pm (Sundays 10am) and is located across the car park from the main farm shop building.