Logs Direct hosts MacMillan Coffee Morning: brewing connections over a cause
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The coffee morning at Logs Direct was not merely an opportunity to enjoy delicious cakes; it was an event dedicated to making a positive impact. Hosted at the company’s headquarters in Halton, the space was transformed with a delightful array of hand-baked goods available for purchase.
All proceeds from the event were designated to support the outstanding work of Macmillan, helping to raise essential funds for the 3 million individuals in the UK living with cancer, from the moment of diagnosis, throughout treatment, and beyond.
The event's success was a testament to true teamwork, with Logs Direct staff volunteering their talents to ensure everything ran seamlessly. From setting up the venue to crafting all the baked goods, the entire team came together to create a memorable morning. Liz, the Finance Director at Logs Direct, remarked, "It’s wonderful to see so many people here today, enjoying themselves and supporting a cause that means a lot to us."
Operations Director Phil Talbot also emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "This coffee morning is more than just about raising funds—it’s about fostering community spirit and bringing people together. It’s part of who we are as a company."
The Logs Direct coffee morning was a resounding success, clearly making a meaningful impact on everyone involved.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.