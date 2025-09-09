Local Share the Harvest festival is looking for people to help rescue surplus fruit

"It's been an incredibly abundant year for seasonal fruit like plums, apples and pears," says Jay Godden, Gleaning Coordinator at local charity Eggcup. He's one of the team at Closing Loops, a project created to prevent waste and build a regenerative, closed loop economy in North Lancashire.

Jay goes on to explain that gleaning is an ancient practice where people would go to fields after the harvest and collect any crops that were left over. In our modern times, gleaning often simply means harvesting crops that would otherwise go to waste.

The North Lancashire Gleaning Network is a small group of volunteers coordinated by Jay and the Closing Loops project. They go out on trips harvesting apples and other seasonal fruit and vegetables that nobody else is able to pick.

Nina Osswald, Closing Loops Engagement Coordinator, said after taking part in an apple picking activity in Bowerham: “It’s a fun activity, spending a day outdoors with a friendly group, and it feels great to be saving all that edible food from going to waste. I find it horrendous that so much food is wasted in a world where some people still don’t have access to nutritious food, especially fresh fruits and veg. I feels great to do my little bit and I was surprised at the quantity of apples we were able to save in just one afternoon.”

This autumn, because of the abundant crop of seasonal fruit, a lot more trees need to be harvested than the Gleaning Network volunteers can get round to.

The Gleaning Network therefore calls on people to join in and help harvest more fruit. Jay explains, "We welcome new volunteers to join our gleaning trips, which range from a couple of hours of picking apples in a local garden in Lancaster to half day trips across Lancashire for harvesting vegetables. For example, we regularly go to a kale farm near Ormskirk and delve into the fields of kale that has gone beyond the point where a commercial harvest would be viable, but it's still perfectly edible."

"During this time of year, we also encourage people to just go ahead and organise their own apple and fruit picking activities. It can be such a fun thing to do with friends, family or neighbours."

An activity guide on "How to organise your own glean" is available on the Share the Harvest website, and people can even borrow harvesting equipment for free from Eggcup. Among the tools available are step ladders and extendable apple pickers, which are really great for reaching those high-up fruits.

After harvesting there is also the question of what to do with a bumper crop. Moyna Hargest, one of the members of the Claver Hill Community Farm, invites people to bring their apples to her home and get them juiced on the massive juice press owned by the community project.

Moyna said after last year’s pressing: “People loved drinking the juice straight from the press as it tasted so great. Two women from a Lancaster allotment brought a huge amount of apples which were turned into pasteurised apple juice. It can last up to two years, but they used all their dozens of bottles to have an allotment party for all the allotment holders to tell them about the opportunity to have their apples turned into pasteurised juice or cider.”

Anyone with more apples than they can deal with can bring them along to Christ Church Apple Fest on Saturday 20th September to get juiced by passionate juicer and cider maker Ben Ruth. And surplus fruit, as well as any other surplus crops, can be donated to Eggcup in Lancaster, Morecambe or Carnforth. Locations and opening times can be found on www.eggcup.org.

During last year's Share the Harvest festival, 65 volunteers were involved and together they rescued a whopping 2.6 tonnes of apples. The fruits were either distributed to food clubs through the Eggcup network or were juiced and turned into preserves. Could you help to make the number even higher this year?

Share the Harvest is in its third year and has a full programme of events run by different local community groups and organisations. For example, there is Lancaster's Harvest Market on Friday the 12th September with local producers, street food traders, crafts and community stalls as well as music and arts performances. Over the coming weeks, there will be apple days at Christ Church and Fairfield Community Orchard as well as at the historic Leighton Hall in Carnforth. And there are opportunities to join in and pick apples, take part in a fruit preservation workshop or bring apples to get juiced. There is even a mobile apple press that people can book for their own event.

The full programme of events and activities can be seen online at www.foodfutures.org.uk/share-the-harvest

