Local Recruitment Tech Group Renews Extensive Sponsorship Package With EFL Team, Morecambe FC

Leading Recruitment and Employment Technology Company, CareerWallet has today announced the renewal of an extensive sponsorship package which will see the firm continue to be the Official Signing Partner of Morecambe FC. The partnership includes short sponsorship, multi-advertising placement and the firm will remain the official signing partner of the EFL League Two Team for the 2024/25 season.

Leading Recruitment and Employment Technology Company, CareerWallet has today announced the renewal of an extensive sponsorship package which will see the firm continue to be the Official Signing Partner of Morecambe FC. The partnership includes short sponsorship, multi-advertising placement and the firm will remain the official signing partner of the EFL League Two Team for the 2024/25 season. This partnership with Morecambe FC is part of multiple strategic sports sponsorships by the local recruitment tech firm including sponsorship of Super League team the Salford Red Devils. This ongoing strategy is designed to allow CareerWallet to support multiple local clubs, increase brand recognition, and solidify the firm's position as a leading job aggregator and recruitment solution across the UK and other international markets. Craig Bines, CEO and founder of CareerWallet group, commented, “We are delighted to renew of our sponsorship and partnership with Morecambe FC. As a locally based business, it is great to be able to support our local team and we expect to be announcing further sponsorships over the next 24 months. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the club and will continue to help the team as they embark on the new season.” Martin Thomas, Head of Commercial at Morecambe FC, added, "We are delighted to have CareerWallet continuing to support our club as the official signing partner of Morecambe FC. The support we gain from our key sponsors all helps us grow the club and hopefully allows us to build on last season. We would like to thank everyone at CareerWallet for their ongoing support and we look forward to working with them over the 2024/25 season and hopefully beyond.”