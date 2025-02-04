Local Funeral Directors Host Community Coffee Morning to Encourage Open Conversation

T.H. Fenton Funeral Directors is inviting the local community to a coffee morning on Wednesday, 12 February, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at their Rossall Road branch, Thornton-Cleveleys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event aims to create a relaxed environment for residents to explore end-of-life planning and ask any questions they may have in an informal, non-pressuring setting.

End-of-life planning is often a subject many avoid, but T.H. Fenton believes that starting the conversation early can reduce stress and confusion later on. This coffee morning is about breaking down the barriers around these discussions and making the process feel more approachable.

Paul Beckett, Business Leader, says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

T.H. Fenton Funeral Directors

“We understand that many people find it difficult to talk about death. We want to offer a place where people can ask questions without feeling pressured or uncomfortable. It’s about offering clarity, support, and peace of mind to our community.”

The coffee morning is open to anyone in the local area—drop in to chat, ask questions, or simply enjoy a cup of coffee.

T.H. Fenton Funeral Directors, part of Dignity, is committed to providing local families with the support they need. By hosting these events, the funeral directors hope to reduce the stigma surrounding death and ensure that people feel empowered to make decisions about the future.