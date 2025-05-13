Local Farmer walks 66 miles with Lancaster Businesswoman on her 4,000 mile Charity walk

Local organic farmer, Rod Everett, aged 74, walked 66 miles from Lancaster to Manchester with Ruth Herbert on her 4,000 mile walk to raise money for the UK registered charity MAP – Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Rod walked with Ruth for 4 days - from Lancaster to Longridge and then on to Blackburn, Rochdale and Manchester. He said “I supported Ruth by walking from Lancaster to Manchester with her through the Lancashire countryside. I send her peace and well being on her Journey. If I had had no commitments I would have liked to walk all the way to help support MAP. So instead I wanted to give Ruth support for the first few days. It was interesting meeting the different range of people supporting her and getting a feeling for why they were engaging with support for Palestine”

Ruth, a Lancaster businesswoman,set off from her home in Arnside, South Cumbria, on Fri 2nd May, and has already raised over £11,000. She will spend the next 6 months walking through 11 countries, ending her journey in Turkey – the closest she can get to Gaza. She said “I’ve been completely blown away by the level of support I’ve received during the first week of my walk. Thankyou to everyone who has walked with me, and to everyone who has donated. Lets make a difference and bring hope to the world by our actions”.

Rod Everett said “Ruth’s tenacity and knowledge that she is doing something that will help the desperate medical situation is energising to see. She is no longer a bystander. Can you help her and give her and the Palestinians support?”

Ruth continues her journey South and will arrive in Dover on Fri 23rd May, Day 22 of her walk. And after reaching mainland Europe she will walk through a further 10 countries to complete her 4000 mile walk in Turkey.

You can support her fundraising efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

To follow Ruths progress over the next 6 months you can find her on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine