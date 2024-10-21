Local cycling group’s epic charity challenge raises over £13,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kendal-based cycling group has raised over £13,000 for two charities after cycling from Land’s End to John O’ Groats via Ireland.

The Kendal Niteriders took on the challenge to fundraise for both CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria and The Teenage Cancer Trust. CancerCare is a local charity that offers free therapy and support services to people and families affected by cancer and bereavement.

The group set off from Land’s End and covered a total of 1,031 miles and 56,530 feet of ascent on route to their destination in John O' Groats. The ride took 14 days and despite a few hiccups, the whole group completed the journey while averaging 75 miles of cycling per day.

The Kendal Niteriders meet twice per week to ride and the challenge was pulled together by Niterider Graeme Nicholson.

The group’s training was ramped up ahead of their challenge. As well as regular group sessions, each rider went out on longer solo rides to build their fitness. They partook in the Fred Whitton Challenge, a bucket-list 112-mile ride in the heart of the Lake District, and they also completed the Ride to the Sun, a 100-mile cycle through the night from Carlisle to Edinburgh to watch the sunrise.

Niterider Joe Bowman, who lives in Barrows Green and is also the captain of Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club, said highlights included the scenic areas of Wicklow in Eire as well as their time in Scotland.

Joe was required to spend three days on the spare bike after the rear hub on his own bike failed in Newry. A makeshift repair was arranged in Fort William and Joe was back on the road.

“The second day was the hardest as it was the hilliest and it rained most of the day,” Joe said. “The day was made even tougher when we had to take a 12-mile de-tour as a bridge was shut. Typically, they only check the masonry of the bridge every five years, and we got caught in it!”

Joe said that each member made it to the finish with no injuries:

“We were all confident we’d get to the end, though no one had ridden for 14 continuous days before, so we expected someone to possibly pick up a reparative strain injury,” Joe continued.

Currently, the Niterider’s total raised for both charities is over £13,000 (including Gift Aid).

“We’d set ourselves an initial target of £1,000, but we quickly exceeded that,” Joe said. “As well as the money we’ve raised, as a cyclist it was pleasing that we all learnt to cooperate as a group so well. Riders who six months ago would have never been at the front took the lead and it was nice how the group dynamics developed.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support from friends, family and the local community, but also from people we don’t know; we met people on ferry journeys and in pubs who donated cash along the way. A big thank you to every single person who has supported us.”