Local Care Team Raises Thousands of Pounds for Dementia in Charity Walk

The Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland home care team have raised an astonishing £2400 for Alzheimer’s Society in a sponsored charity walk.

A group of care experts, their families, and relatives of those they support recently got together to take on a 12km charity walk across Morecambe Bay to raise as much money as possible for Alzheimer’s Society.

The event brought together people affected by dementia, uniting them in supporting a cause that is close to their hearts. The team were undefeated by the intense sun as they walked through uneven sandy terrain on one of the hottest days of the year – despite the conditions, spirits remained high throughout the journey.

The money raised by the team at Bluebird Care Lancaster & South Lakeland support Alzheimer’s Society in their mission to be there for every person affected by dementia, and will fund vital research and support.

The Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland Team

As well as calling for donations from sponsors, Bluebird Care Lancaster & South Lakeland played a significant role in supporting the sponsored walk event as they coordinated with the King's Guide, covering the entry fees for all team member participants, and providing refreshments.

The walk was made even more special as it marks the local provider’s tenth anniversary of keeping people across Lancaster and South Lakeland safe in the comfort of their own home. To continue the celebrations for their 10-year milestone, the home care team will host a community celebratory tea party at the Bluebird Care headquarters in mid-October, inviting customers, their relatives, and members of the local community.

Zena Jones, a representative from Alzheimer’s Society, commented: “The £2,400 raised by the Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland team will make a significant difference in our work and for people affected by dementia – thank you to everyone who took part."

Claire Evans, Owner of Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland, said:“This was a really special day for us all. Creating more dementia friendly communities, and funding research into effective drug treatments, is a cause very close to all our hearts – for both professional and personal reasons. We’re so proud to have been able to contribute towards Alzheimer’s Society’s vital work in this area.”