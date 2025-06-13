Local Businesses Roll Up Their Sleeves for Unique Kidz during National Volunteers Week.

Representatives from seven businesses — Pre-Law, Lune Studio, TP Financial Solutions, Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates, CBRE, Accessplanit, Handelsbanken, and Thomas Graham & Sons — took time out of their working week to get involved in a range of tasks that supported both the charity’s team and its facilities.

Throughout the week, volunteers rolled up their sleeves to repaint Unique Kidz and Co’s largest playroom, restore outdoor play furniture, recoat the potting shed, and assist with fundraising admin. They also helped launch this year’s Summer Draw and provided support in the run-up to the Summer Fair. Some volunteers even joined in with children at the charity’s popular Stay and Play sessions for under 5s.

“We were absolutely blown away by the enthusiasm, positivity and commitment from every single volunteer,” said Chris Pilkington, Corporate Fundraiser at Unique Kidz and Co. “Their support has made such a visible and meaningful difference to our building, our outdoor space and even our fundraising efforts — all in just one week. It’s a fantastic example of how businesses can make a real impact in their local community.”

Unique Kidz and Co provides specialist care and support for children and young adults with disabilities, and their families. The charity relies on the generosity of businesses, fundraisers and volunteers to continue its vital work.

To find out more about how your business can get involved, visit www.uniquekidzandco.org.uk.

A team from Handelsbanken after completing some outdoor maintenance.

TP Financial Solutions and Morecambe Bay Wills restoring outdoor play furniture.

A team from Handelsbanken assisting with fundraising admin.

A Team from Thomas Graham & Sons Morecambe Branch, painting the play-room