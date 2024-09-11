Local authority initiative teams up with Global Energy Systems for giveaway worth £20,000

Lancaster Council, Cosy Homes in Lancashire, a local authority affordable warmth initiative, and Lytham-based British designer and manufacturer of air source heat pumps, Global Energy Systems, have teamed up to give one Lancashire-based household the chance to win a fully installed air source heat pump worth £20,000.

The latest alternative to the traditional gas boiler, is estimated to be up to three times more energy efficient to run and have a much lower carbon footprint thanks to its renewable energy source – heat from the outside air.

A Global Energy Systems Heat Pump provides central heating and hot water and reduces carbon emissions by up to 60%. Its heat pump is designed specifically to work with the UK climate and outperform gas, electric and oil systems for the duration of their 25-year life.

To win the prize, entrants need to answer one simple question, sending their answer, name, postal address and contact phone number to [email protected] by the 30th September 2024.

The question is: What is the life expectancy of an air source heat pump? A – 10 years B – 15 years or C – 25 years.

Commenting on the giveaway, Judith Mills, Consultant in Public Health and lead officer for Cosy Homes in Lancashire said: “We’re absolutely delighted to support such an amazing competition that will make a huge difference to the lives of the lucky winner. Air source heat pumps from Global Energy Systems are an amazing piece of technology and they are manufactured here in Lancashire employing local people and designed for British weather. We’d encourage anyone and everyone in the Lancashire region to enter now and have it installed in time for Winter!”

Cosy Homes in Lancashire is also working with Global Energy Systems as part of its Home Upgrade Grant scheme having secured a £41m government-backed funding pot to help residents make their homes more energy efficient. Known as HUGS, the average grant received per eligible household is expected to be around £18,800, with measures including; renewable heating technologies, solar PV, insulation and upgrading single glazed windows to double glazing units, as well as air source heat pumps from Global Energy Systems.

Properties eligible are:

• Within a qualifying postcode area (check the website) or Low-income households less than £36,000 per annum

• Not heated by gas central heating - properties heated by electric, gas fires/wall heaters, oil or LPG will qualify

• Energy inefficient with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) between D and G

Applicants for a HUGS grant have to meet specific eligibility criteria, full details of which can be found on the Cosy Homes in Lancashire website www.chil.uk.com