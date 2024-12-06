Lizzi Collinge MP welcomes Lord Hunt to Heysham Nuclear Power Station

This week, I had the privilege of welcoming nuclear minister Lord Hunt to Heysham Nuclear Power Stations to announce life extensions given to both Heysham Power Stations. Staff from EDF welcomed us for a tour to celebrate the announcement which confirms that operations at Heysham 1 have been extended until 2027 and at Heysham 2 until 2030.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am very pleased that the power stations have passed all the safety and regulatory tests in order to get approval for life extensions. This was a decision for regulators not Government but as nuclear is essential to net zero, and the stations support so many good local jobs, I am very happy to see this news.

During the visit, we discussed the pivotal role of nuclear power in our nation’s future energy strategy. Heysham is a cornerstone of the UK’s energy infrastructure, providing reliable, low-carbon electricity to homes and businesses across the North West. It was fantastic to showcase how this site is contributing to our broader climate goals while supporting local jobs and industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuclear power has long been a key part of our energy mix. As we navigate the challenges of energy security, and growing demand, it’s clear that nuclear will continue to be an essential part of the solution. It provides a stable, always-on baseload power supply, which is crucial for maintaining grid stability. Unlike wind and solar power, which depend on the weather, nuclear plants can run continuously, ensuring that we have a reliable energy source even when renewable generation is low. This is a critical element of our transition to a clean energy future.

Lizzi Collinge MP during her visit to Heysham

Under the Labour Government, energy policy is focused on delivering a balanced, low-carbon energy mix that includes both renewables and nuclear power. Labour’s ambitious plan includes £28 billion of investment in green energy technologies, which will support the growth of offshore wind, solar, and nuclear power. This commitment will not only help reduce carbon emissions but also ensure the affordability and security of energy for all communities. We are also committed to building new nuclear plants, such as Sizewell C, which will help ensure the UK’s energy independence and resilience.

One of my main priorities as an MP is securing new nuclear capacity locally. Heysham has a proud history of nuclear generation and has all the qualities needed for the new Small Modular Reactor programme and other forms of innovative nuclear such as Advanced Modular Reactors. Heysham has skilled staff, excellent transport links and a supportive local community who have seen the benefit of good jobs from the stations for decades. New nuclear investment is essential to both decarbonising our energy system and boosting the local economy. The development of new nuclear also holds great promise for regional energy solutions, and I am committed to ensuring that Heysham remains a key part of this exciting future.