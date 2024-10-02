Lights, camera, action: Lancaster University graduate’s film achieves screen debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Lancaster University student who was determined to be a film-maker has pushed boundaries and realised his ambition.

Corran Gourlay, who graduated in Film Studies last year, is delighted that his film, Paint, which depicts a grieving man transforming a room through layers of paint, will debut as part of the Northern Exposure 2024 programme on October 9 at Dukes Cinema at 6pm.

Corran continues to pursue his passion for directing, despite budget limitations, through the support of his local community.

Corran Gourlay. Picture: Graeme Chesters.

Reflecting on his time at Lancaster University, he shares how the university environment, rich with resources and a strong creative community, helped solidify his ambition to become a director.

Corran explained: “My years at Lancaster University were highly formative and allowed me to discover my talent and passion for directing. Without the connections I made in those years, and the confidence I developed, Paint would not have come to fruition so successfully as it has."

After graduating, Corran faced the challenge of sustaining his filmmaking journey, opting to work part-time while dedicating his free time to honing his craft.

Winning the British Film Institute Film Academy DIY Filmmaking Challenge with his dissertation film The Table secured him not only a £1,000 grant but also the recognition to propel his next project, Paint, to the big screen.

With the help of local artists and the visionary support of Nick Smith, who has been revitalizing Morecambe’s Queen’s Market, Corran has pushed the boundaries of what can be achieved on a tight budget.

Director of Film Studies at Lancaster University Dr Maryam Ghorbankarimi, a Senior Lecturer in Film Practice, said: “Corran was an exceptional student, fully embracing our BA Film Studies programme's ethos of putting theory into practice. His remarkable talent and creativity set him apart, making him a filmmaker to watch.”