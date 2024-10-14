Levens Choir brings English partsongs to Silverdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“My love dwelt in a northern land” - in this afternoon concert, conducted by Gawain Glenton, the choir presents a programme of partsongs and motets by eminent Victorians and Edwardians, Elgar, Holst, Vaughan Williams and Stanford.

Also featured are two composers with regional roots, both having been born in the Lake District. Arthur Somervell, a pupil of Stanford, was a son of the wealthy family that founded and ran the company that later became K Shoes. And contemporary composer Phillip Cooke was born and grew up in the Lakes.

Sunday 20th October at 3.00 pm in St John's Church, Silverdale. Tickets £15 available from levenschoir.net, or at the door. Children and students free.