Letter to the editor: Thank you for saying 'yes'
Local social groups like Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows, part of the Preston branch of Oddfellows, are here to offer a friendly space where you can meet others, share some company, and have activities to look forward to.
If you weren’t able to join us this time, please don’t worry – there are many more opportunities ahead. In the coming weeks we’ve got a lunch at the Boot and Shoe in Lancaster on Tuesday 14th October at 12.30pm, as well as other regular get-togethers in Lancaster and Morecambe.
If you’d like to come along, you’ll be made very welcome. You can get in touch with me on 07449586388 or by email at [email protected], and I’ll be happy to send you a diary of local events. You can also see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.
We’d be delighted to meet you.
Fiona Head
Social Organiser, Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows