Letter to the editor: Thank you for saying 'yes'

Making new friends and trying something different can feel harder as we get older. That’s why I’d like to say a warm thank you to everyone who came along to our group events during Friendship Month this September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local social groups like Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows, part of the Preston branch of Oddfellows, are here to offer a friendly space where you can meet others, share some company, and have activities to look forward to.

If you weren’t able to join us this time, please don’t worry – there are many more opportunities ahead. In the coming weeks we’ve got a lunch at the Boot and Shoe in Lancaster on Tuesday 14th October at 12.30pm, as well as other regular get-togethers in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’d like to come along, you’ll be made very welcome. You can get in touch with me on 07449586388 or by email at [email protected], and I’ll be happy to send you a diary of local events. You can also see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.

St John's Hospice Choir, Last Night of the Proms

We’d be delighted to meet you.

Fiona Head

Social Organiser, Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows