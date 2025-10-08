Letter to the editor: Thank you for saying 'yes'

By Fiona Head
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 08:40 BST
Making new friends and trying something different can feel harder as we get older. That’s why I’d like to say a warm thank you to everyone who came along to our group events during Friendship Month this September.

Local social groups like Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows, part of the Preston branch of Oddfellows, are here to offer a friendly space where you can meet others, share some company, and have activities to look forward to.

Most Popular

If you weren’t able to join us this time, please don’t worry – there are many more opportunities ahead. In the coming weeks we’ve got a lunch at the Boot and Shoe in Lancaster on Tuesday 14th October at 12.30pm, as well as other regular get-togethers in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’d like to come along, you’ll be made very welcome. You can get in touch with me on 07449586388 or by email at [email protected], and I’ll be happy to send you a diary of local events. You can also see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.

St John's Hospice Choir, Last Night of the Promsplaceholder image
St John's Hospice Choir, Last Night of the Proms

We’d be delighted to meet you.

Fiona Head

Social Organiser, Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows

Related topics:LancasterPrestonMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice