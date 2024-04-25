Leighton Hall sows seeds for inspiring 2024 Season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic hall, its unique Gillow craftsmanship, mature gardens, woods and rolling parkland are a perennially popular draw. With the eagerly-anticipated 2024 public open days beginning on May 1st, the challenges of making a Grade II* listed historic house sustainable for the 21st century will be on full and interactive display.

This year’s early visitors will discover colourful new floral walks, thanks to thousands of indigenous bulbs sown in partnership with local primary schools and dementia care groups. The blooms support endangered native butterflies and pollinators, including Leighton’s very own bees, which visitors are fascinated to see drinking from the dedicated “bee baths”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the care of head gardener Jordan Lewis, produce from the historic orchard and vegetable gardens is used in the traditional tearooms- a food journey that can be measured in feet, not miles. The fruits of “teambuilding days with a difference” can be seen in insect hotels, pollinator pyramids and wildlife havens built and sponsored by local companies.

Leighton Hall opening soon

Estate manager Lucy Arthurs reflects on the culmination of months of preparation. “We’re open year-round for schools and groups, so there really isn’t a dedicated gap for big projects, like refurbishing the Victorian conservatory- we’ve become experts in juggling!

“Increasing year-round activities like our forest school, dementia walks, and working visits from charity Silverdale Woodbank enable us to share our wonderful resources with our local community, which is so important to us. But there’s nothing like opening the gates to the public, and our summer events are just round the corner. The Shakespeare in the Garden this July is “The Tempest”, which is apt, as I do feel at the centre of a whirlwind sometimes!”

Leighton is also encouraging people to think about how they visit: recommending public transport, local footpaths and cycle routes, and combining visits with neighbouring attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad