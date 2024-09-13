Late summer fun day brings cheer to Rosemere

Westgate pub The William Mitchell brought its regulars together for its annual summer charity fun day, which raised £2,500 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, in spite of some unseasonable weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Torrential rain, which meant all its entertainment, barbecue and stalls had to be relocated under cover, couldn’t dampen the spirits of the hundreds of patrons and their families, who turned out to enjoy what was the 10th anniversary of the event.

The much loved fixture, organised by the pub’s landlady Tricia Ulyatt, husband Steve and daughter Maria King, featured live music by local gigging bands and vocalists One Non Blonde, Andy Creevy, Miss Soul, Tanya Taylor, Pauline, Good Souls, Karaoke Steve and mum and son duo Roots. All gave their time and talent for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria was the artist behind a face painting stall and Steve was in charge of the tombola stand. Other stalls offering visitors an opportunity to chance their luck included a wine or water bottle stall, chocolate surprise, grab a game, open the door, hook-a-duck and lucky dip. There was also a huge raffle.

Tricia Ulyatt with this year’s summer fun day donation

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful to the team at The William Mitchell and to all its patrons for their fantastic support.

“We have benefitted from this support since 2013 and over this time, those connected to The William Mitchell have donated almost £40,000 towards some fantastic local projects, most recently helping us to bring AI to the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help with the early detection of lung cancer.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation and how to volunteer, visit www.rosemere.org.uk