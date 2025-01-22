Last chance to buy at popular Euxton development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With only a handful of homes remaining at Laurus Homes’ sought-after Saxon Fields development, now is the perfect time for Northwest house hunters to secure their dream property in the charming village of Euxton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blending the best of rural tranquillity and urban convenience, this flourishing community offers an enviable lifestyle. Positioned between some of Lancashire’s most stunning countryside and essential amenities, Saxon Fields is the ideal place to put down roots.

Among the standout options at Saxon Fields are the highly popular Fitzroy and Grosvenor house types, three-bedroom homes designed with first-time buyers, downsizers, and modern families in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fitzroy is a beautifully crafted three-bedroom home that combines practicality with style. From the inviting hallway, visitors find a spacious lounge and a bright, open-plan kitchen/dining area, complete with a separate utility room and ground-floor cloakroom. Upstairs, the principal bedroom features a private en-suite, while two additional bedrooms and a sleek family bathroom offer flexibility and comfort for the whole family.

Saxon Fields, Euxton.

The Grosvenor provides an equally appealing layout, with an airy kitchen/dining area, a generous lounge perfect for entertaining, and plenty of storage throughout. Upstairs, the principal bedroom comes with its own en-suite, accompanied by two additional bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom.

Laurus Homes, part of L&Q, is committed to supporting the community and making homeownership as accessible and rewarding as possible. Tailor-made incentives are available to those looking to buy at Saxon Fields, adding even greater value and quality. As a special thank-you to key workers, those who reserve one of the final homes at Saxon Fields will receive a £500 John Lewis voucher, helping to make their move even more memorable and stress-free.

Claire Brenlund, L&Q Sales and Marketing Director explains; “Saxon Fields is such a unique development – beautiful design coupled with an enviable location has unsurprisingly made it popular with local families and those looking to put down roots in the village of Euxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are just 12 homes left, and we expect viewings to be high in early 2025 – so those hoping to join this quickly growing community should move quickly!”

Saxon Fields, Euxton.

Situated on the northern edge of Chorley, Saxon Fields offers the perfect location for families, professionals, and commuters alike. Residents enjoy easy access to nearby amenities, including major supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrison's, and M&S Food Hall, as well as the vibrant eateries and bars of Buckshaw Village.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the development is surrounded by Lancashire’s natural beauty. Astley Hall and Park, just six minutes away, offers a historic country house experience with art galleries and gardens, while Yarrow Valley Country Park features scenic guided walks, children’s play areas, and a lakeside café.

Saxon Fields is also ideally located for commuters, with the M61 just five minutes away, providing direct links to Preston, Bolton, and Manchester, as well as easy connections to the M6, M65, and M60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices for the final remaining homes at Saxon Fields start from £293,000 for a three-bedroom house. Tailored incentives are currently available to all buyers, as well as a £500 John Lewis incentive for key workers.