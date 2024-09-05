LARS Sets Industry Benchmark with Comprehensive Range of Accreditations

Carnforth-based LARS boasts a comprehensive range of accreditations, demonstrating commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

LARS, a leading player in radio and radar infrastructure services including tower design, fabrication and installation, boasts an array of prestigious accreditations, highlighting the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, safety and continuous improvement.

The company has successfully secured a suite of certifications, including multiple ISO standards, JOSCAR, and Achilles UVDB, reinforcing its position as a trusted and reliable partner in the industry.

These accreditations include:

LARS - a leading player in radio and radar infrastructure services

ISO 9001: Quality Management

Quality Management ISO 14001: Environmental Management

Environmental Management ISO 22301: Business Continuity Management

Business Continuity Management ISO 27001: Information Security Management

Information Security Management ISO 45001: Occupational Health and Safety Management

Occupational Health and Safety Management ISO 50001: Energy Management

Energy Management JOSCAR (Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register): Recognising excellence in the aerospace, defense, and security sectors

Recognising excellence in the aerospace, defense, and security sectors Achilles UVDB: Ensuring compliance and reducing risk in the utilities sector

Ensuring compliance and reducing risk in the utilities sector Alcumus SafeContractor: Health and safety accreditation

This extensive accreditation suite demonstrates LARS’ ability to deliver exceptional products and services while meeting stringent quality, environmental, health and safety requirements.

“We are incredibly proud of the breadth of accreditations we have achieved, which truly set us apart from other companies in the industry,” said Julian Cooper, Business Development Manager at LARS. “These certifications are a testament to our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement, quality, and the safety of our operations. They demonstrate to our clients and partners that we are dedicated to operating at the highest level.”

Julian also expressed his gratitude to the team at LARS, stating, “Achieving and maintaining these accreditations is no small feat. It requires dedication, hard work and commitment. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our entire team. Without their efforts, this remarkable achievement would not have been possible. It’s this shared commitment to excellence that drives us forward and enables us to maintain our position as an industry leader.”

The comprehensive range of accreditations LARS has secured underscores the company’s proactive approach to tackling industry challenges and staying ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market. The addition of the ISO 50001 certification highlights the firm’s ongoing commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable practices, reflecting the company’s broader mission to contribute positively to the environment and society.

Julian adds; “As LARS continues to grow and expand its operations, these accreditations will play a crucial role in ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners.”

01524 727910