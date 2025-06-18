Lancaster volunteer wins award from global charity

As part of its 80th anniversary, international development agency Christian Aid has launched the Power of Hope Awards to honour the dedication of its many supporters.

At a ceremony in London, co-hosted by Rev Kate Bottley, of Celebrity Gogglebox and Radio 2 fame, Arton Medd was presented with the Amplifying Hope award for his years of work.

Arton, who turned 90 this year, has supported Christian Aid since 1969 – from pioneering Christian Aid Week events at St Martin’s College to helping on visits to Uganda and Rwanda. His leadership in the Blackburn Diocese World Development Group helped raise more than £300,000 for Christian Aid, and his influence was pivotal in the early days of the Fairtrade movement.

Arton’s activism spans climate justice, debt relief, and poverty eradication—cycling across continents to raise awareness and representing Christian Aid at political party conferences. His creative fundraising efforts, including decades of house-to-house collections, marathon runs, and musical events with the Christian Aid Choir Northwest, have raised tens of thousands of pounds

Arton Medd receives his award from Radio 2's Rev Kate Bottley.

Senior Volunteering Officer Ian Hind said: “Christian Aid volunteers and supporters are the backbone of our organisation and this was a great way of celebrating the huge variety of ways individuals, groups and churches support us.

“We gave awards for creative fundraising, prophetic activism, young Global Neighbours and those behind the scenes – to name a few. These categories celebrate the many ways our supporters make a difference, from fundraising and campaigning to volunteering and community action.

“We’re really excited to shine a light on the remarkable contributions of people like Arton.”

The awards were presented at an event at Church House, Westminster.

Arton said: “I feel very honoured to have been given this award and I am extremely grateful for the support given for many years by people in local churches raising money and campaigning for Christian Aid.

“The award recognises their work as well as mine. I also appreciate the trust that Christian Aid has in me to promote its work of international development. I support Christian Aid as it proclaims the church’s responsibility for the poor and demonstrates faith in action.

“Christian Aid works with local partners overseas who know their own peoples’ needs, and it goes beyond providing basic relief, to supporting people to achieve sustainable livelihoods and to advocate for their rights. I also support Christian Aid for its campaigning on major global issues such as the climate crisis, fair trade, and debt justice.”