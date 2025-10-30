Lancaster village residents welcome their new bus service to Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:15 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 10:06 GMT
Halton bus passengers in celebratory mood waiting for the new bus.placeholder image
Halton bus passengers in celebratory mood waiting for the new bus.
A new bus service to Morecambe – described by some as a ‘life changer’ – has been welcomed with open arms by residents of a Lancaster village.

Members of Lancaster Bus Users' Group and villagers gathered in Halton to welcome their new bus service to the resort before taking a celebratory ride into Morecambe.

"The new bus will be a life-changer for so many people, providing a direct link to Morecambe without the need to change buses in Lancaster," said bus user Mary Searle-Chaterjee.

Lonsdale Buses service 83 also links Brookhouse, Caton and Skerton to Morecambe and runs once an hour, six days a week.

The new service also restores a regular bus service between Skerton and Morecambe that was withdrawn in 2018.

