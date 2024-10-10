Lancaster Vets raises hundreds of pounds for animal charity to toast 25th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PET owners were treated to a rare glimpse behind the scenes as a Lancaster vet practice opened its doors to the community for its 25th anniversary.

Dozens of people enjoyed tours of Lancaster Vets in Bowerham Road on Saturday 5th October to see the facilities and find out first-hand how the team cares for pets.

The practice, which opened in 1999, held the open day to mark its quarter century milestone and used the occasion to raise funds for the charity StreetVet, which provides free essential care to pets of people experiencing homelessness.

Lancaster Vets’ practice manager Samantha Kenny said the activities, including a charity raffle, scavenger hunt and lucky dip, were well supported and the open day raised £700.

Receptionist Karen Farley and veterinary nurse Robyn Scott Lancaster Vets' open day

StreetVet has more than 500 volunteer vets and nurses and is the chosen charity of the year for practices that are part of the larger veterinary group, VetPartners, including Lancaster Vets. Lancaster Vets will be able to apply for part or match funding from VetPartners to help boost its support for the cause.

Samantha, who has been part of Lancaster Vets for more than 20 years, said: “The open day was a real success, and we loved showing off the practice to clients as well as prospective pet owners.

“Lancaster Vets has been part of the local community for such a long time, and it was lovely to see so many familiar faces here to help celebrate our anniversary and raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

“As a team, we pride ourselves on offering the personal touch at Lancaster Vets by getting to know our patients and their owners to ensure they receive the best possible care. This is so important in veterinary care and our vets, nurses and support colleagues are passionate about continuing that ethos as we toast our anniversary and look forward to the next 25 years.”

Colleagues at Lancaster Vets which is celebrating its 25th anniversary

Since opening, Lancaster Vets has grown its team to 14 while its range of services includes routine consultations and vaccinations as well as surgery and more complex medical theatre, separate cat and dog waiting areas and wards, an X-ray room, lab and isolation facilities.

The practice has a range of equipment including an ultrasound scanner, digital X-ray, an ECG machine which measures heart rate and rhythm, and a tonometer device that detects signs of eye disorders. The team also offers non-invasive laser therapy to treat issues such as arthritis or soft tissue injuries, and to support wound healing.

Lancaster Vets is recognised as a silver-accredited cat-friendly clinic by the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) because of its high standards of care. It has also received a silver from the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWAF) to reflect its rabbit-friendly environment, and achieved Bronze from the Investors in the Environment earlier this year for its carbon-cutting efforts to protect the planet as well as pets.