Lancaster Vets plans pawsome charity event to mark 25th anniversary

A Lancaster vet practice is opening its doors to the community to celebrate its 25th birthday and raise funds to help care for the pets of homeless people.

Lancaster Vets is holding an open day from 1pm until 4pm on Saturday 5th October at its surgery in Bowerham Road to celebrate its quarter century milestone.

Vets, nurses and receptionists will be marking the anniversary by fundraising for StreetVet, a charity which provides free essential care to pets of people experiencing homelessness.

The open day will include a scavenger hunt, quizzes, a colouring competition and tuck shop, as well as a raffle and lucky dip, with proceeds going to StreetVet. Raffle tickets are £2 a strip from Lancaster Vets, with prizes donated by local businesses, organisations and suppliers.

Lancaster Vets colleagues are celebrating its 25th anniversary with a charity open day

Visitors will also be able to meet members of the team, find out more about the services they offer and see first-hand how Lancaster Vets cares for pets with a tour of the facilities.

These include four consult rooms including one exclusively for cats, one operating theatre, separate cat and dog waiting areas and wards, an X-ray room, a laboratory, an isolation area and a range of equipment such as digital X-ray, ultrasound, laser, dental and ECG equipment.

Lancaster Vets has been caring for pets since 1999 and offers a wide range of services, from routine consultations and vaccinations to surgery and more complex medical investigations.

The practice is led by clinical director Helen Griffin, head nurse and practice manager Samantha Kenny who has clocked up 20 years at Lancaster Vets, and reception team leader Suzi Snowdon.

Helen said: “Having worked here for more than 13 years, it has been a privilege to work alongside such a great team and to see them all grow and flourish in their individual roles. We have a team to be proud of.

"A lot of us have been familiar faces here for well over 10 years and we pride ourselves on giving our clients the service we feel they and their pets deserve by getting to know them individually.

“We endeavour for our clients to have continued contact with the same vet or nurse where possible to build that trust and relationship we feel is so important to providing the best possible care. Of course we wouldn't be here without our loyal clients, and we would like to thank them for all their support over the years to make Lancaster Vets a vital part of the local community.

“The open day is giving us a chance to give something back, by inviting people to enjoy behind-the-scenes tours, games and prizes in support of the very worthy charity StreetVet. Here's to the next 25 years!”

StreetVet is the chosen charity of the year for practices that are part of the larger veterinary group, VetPartners, including Lancaster Vets, and has more than 500 volunteer vets and nurses. As well as fundraising for the charity, Lancaster Vets colleagues are also able to swap the practice for the pavement and volunteer at one of the 23 locations StreetVet operates in the UK.