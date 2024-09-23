Lancaster Vets goes green to help protect the planet as well as pets
Lancaster Vets has received the Investors in the Environment (iiE) Bronze accreditation for its energy-saving measures and efforts to reduce waste at its surgery in Bowerham Road.
Team members have embraced greener ways of working by cutting their consumption of energy, gas and water as well as recycling more paper, cardboard and plastics. The practice has also reduced anaesthetic gas emissions.
The iiE scheme is designed to help organisations reduce their impact on the environment and become more sustainable.
Among the green initiatives Lancaster Vets has introduced are:
- Turning off computers, monitors, lights and radiators when not needed
- Generating energy on site by using solar panels
- Raising awareness of the global warming impact of inhaled anaesthetics, and using other medicines when possible
- Segregating waste into general, recycling and clinical waste
- Reducing paper use, earning a score of Outstanding in this area of the audit
- Choosing mugs and reusable water bottles instead of disposable coffee cups and single-use plastic cups
- Recycling pet food packaging and other wrappers
Veterinary nurse Nick Ellis is Lancaster Vets’ sustainability champion and has overseen the practice’s eco efforts, with support from ‘green team’ members, receptionist Karen Farley and practice manager Samantha Kenny.
Nick said: “We really wanted to find more sustainable ways of working to play our part in protecting the environment and the results show what a difference simple measures make, like turning off equipment. It has been a great team effort.
“By running our switch-off campaign, managing temperatures and monitoring anaesthetic gas use, we have achieved reductions in electricity, gas, and isoflurane usage.
“It is now second nature for team members to separate any packaging and recycle what we can to ensure we reduce our waste as much as possible. We’re really proud that we have achieved our Bronze award and we’re already working towards our Silver.”
Lancaster Vets is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an open day on Saturday 5th October when people will be able to enjoy behind-the-scenes tours to see first-hand how the practice cares for their pets.
Lancaster Vets is part of VetPartners, which is made up of some of the UK’s most respected and trusted small animal, equine, mixed and farm practices and animal healthcare companies.
