Lancaster urged to feel the burn with cancer squats challenge

This Autumn Lancaster residents are being urged to embrace the ups and downs of a unique challenge for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Gym bunnies and sofa surfers alike are being asked to flex their fundraising muscles by signing up to do 100 squats every day throughout November to raise money for life-saving research.

People can adapt the challenge to suit their fitness level and complete their squats anytime, anywhere – all at once or throughout the day.

And everyone who signs up receives a free Stand Up To Cancer t-shirt and a fundraising pack full of tips and ideas to help support them ‘every rep of the way’.

By the end of the 30 days, participants will have notched up a total of 3,000 squats to help power the progress of Stand Up To Cancer researchers who are looking for new and better ways to beat the disease.

Alternatively, less energetic folk can choose to donate, raise money in their own way, or pick from a host of fun-filled ideas with a free guide available online for help and inspiration.

In the North West, around 44,100 people are diagnosed with cancer every year.* Stand Up To Cancer takes developments from the lab and accelerates them into new tests and treatments that could help save the lives of more people in the region and across the UK.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, Jemma Humphreys, said: “There are lots of benefits to taking part in our daily squats challenge, not least the chance to improve your fitness while raising vital funds. There’s no greater motivation than knowing you could be helping people to spend more precious moments with their loved ones and having the option to clock up the total throughout the day means there really is no excuse.

“We hope as many people as possible across the region will take part and help make the next research breakthrough happen. Every squat completed and every pound raised will help drive new discoveries.”

Stand Up To Cancer is helping to transform the landscape of cancer therapy. Scientists funded by the campaign showed that a drug that makes brain tumours glow pink under UV light can help surgeons find and remove cancer cells. ‘The Pink Drink’ is now being used throughout the NHS, helping to improve survival for people with this hard-to-treat cancer.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, since Stand Up To Cancer launched in the UK in 2012 more than £113 million has been raised, funding 73 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Jemma added: “From developing pioneering technology using lasers and robots to improve cancer surgery to using AI to optimise radiotherapy treatment for rectal cancer and creating lollipops that could detect mouth cancer, we’re at the cutting edge of research.

“But we must go further and faster. Nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.** All of us can help beat it. If we all make a stand, we can help speed up advances – meaning more people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Get involved at su2c.org.uk/100squatschallenge

FACT FILE: BENEFITS OF DOING 100 SQUATS A DAY

1. Increases Strength Squatting builds a range of lower body muscles, including the glutes and quadriceps alongside working the core muscles.

2. Boosts bone density Over time, squats may help boost your bone density for stronger bones.

3. Improves flexibility Regularly doing squats helps your tendons, muscles and ligaments work together for better mobility and flexibility.

4. Beating cancer Raising money for cutting-edge research could help accelerate new treatments that will save the lives of more people in the North West and across the UK.

Sign up to the Stand Up To Cancer daily squats challenge at su2c.org.uk/100squatschallenge