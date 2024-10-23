Lancaster University Welcomes Four New Honorary Fellows for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From strategy and philanthropy to championing the arts and navigating Covid19, key faces from Lancaster University have been thanked for their lasting contributions to the University.

On Monday 14 October, existing Honorary Fellows and members of the University’s Senior Team came together to welcome four new Fellows into the fold.

In his welcome to guests, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andy Schofield said: “As a group, our Honorary Fellows have helped to shape the University. These contributions have come in many forms and cover all aspects of life at Lancaster. We take great pride in being able to recognise and celebrate your contributions to the life of the University and hope you enjoy this evening, a small token of our continuing gratitude.”

2024 Fellows

L- R: Charles Hadcock; Gary Rycroft; Professor Andy Schofield; Andy Quin; David Barron.

Lancaster alumnus, David Barron, contributed as a member of the LUMS Advisory board for six years, and spent ten years on University Council, during which time he chaired the Finance and General Purposes Committee. David has spent his entire career in City finance, including 17 years in senior roles at J P Morgan Asset Management. Alongside these commitments, David has remained a philanthropic donor and volunteer, hosting numerous engagement events and providing advice to various departments in the management school.

As trustee and Chair of the Peter Scott Gallery Charitable Trust, Charles Hadcock has taken a leading role in ensuring the preservation, protection and improvement of all the art works held by the Gallery. Under his leadership, the Trust has supported a number of important acquisitions, as well as providing funds for conservation and display of the broader gallery collections. An internationally-recognised sculptor, Charles was one of the last holders of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise promotion, and in 2014 was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for Lancashire.

With over 25 years of service to the Faculty of Science and Technology, including as Technical Director, Andy Quin led the faculty response to Covid19 lockdowns and lab working restrictions, achieving a remarkable balance between the academic needs of staff and students with the imperatives of safety. For 20 years, he designed and co-led a module to northern Spain that introduced students to a unique karst landscape, while giving them experience of cave environments, and he later developed a similar module to southern Spain.

Gary Rycroft is a highly respected solicitor and was one of the key architects of the long-term strategic partnership between the University and the Dukes Theatre. Gary has acted as an expert on BBC Breakfast, Money Box, Money Box Live, You & Yours, One to One and PM on BBC Radio 4, BBC Five Live, BBC Radio Wales and many regional radio stations, and has hosted phone-ins for This Morning. Gary’s firm, Joseph A Jones, has offered students the chance to gain career experience through pro-bono work as part of the School’s Law Clinic.

Honorary Fellowships are awarded to people who have made an outstanding contribution to Lancaster University or the local region.