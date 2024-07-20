Lancaster University honorary degree for GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aman Bhutani, the CEO of GoDaddy, a global company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, has received an Honorary Degree from Lancaster University.

Following a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Delhi University, he earned a Master of Business Administration from Lancaster University Management School in 1999.

Of his time at Lancaster University, Aman said: “I have the best memories of Lancaster. It really opened up a ton of opportunities for me. A lot of the ideas I have were formed in my mind at Lancaster.”

Aman Bhutani the CEO of GoDaddy with Pro-Chancellor the Rt Hon Alistair Burt

He has over 20 years of experience in technical, management and leadership roles, ushering brands into new eras of innovation and global growth.

Of his role at GoDaddy, Aman said: “My role is to put the company on the path to achieving its vision. We believe in radically shifting the global economy toward life-fulfilling entrepreneurial ventures. Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all. I love the vision and mission. There is a value structure at GoDaddy that matches mine, and the company's purpose is a great one, an important one to the world.”

He previously spent nearly a decade at Expedia Inc., where he served as Brand Expedia Group President from 2015-19 preceded by being the brand’s Chief Technology Officer from 2010 to 2015.

He also held multiple technology roles at JPMorgan Chase and Co. and Washington Mutual, Inc. Before this, he founded and was the technical lead at a start-up and was a senior engineer at a consultancy.

In 2018, Aman was elected to the board of directors of The New York Times Company and currently serves on the Audit and Finance committees. He and his family now live in the US in Seattle, Washington.