Lancaster tots’ jungle japes help charities
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Together with their mums and carers, they took part in Totsy’s Jungle Charity Week, which through games like “find the monkey” and “guess the number of bananas” and a raffle raised £344, which is being shared by the two causes.
The jungle japes were organised by former primary school teacher Lauren Hayton and Heather Scott, who lead baby massage and development through play and music classes in Halton, Slyne and Scotforth.
Joanna Allitt, fundraising manager for Baby Beat, said: “Well done to Lauren, Heather and all the littles ones and their mums and carers for helping us by raising funds that will go towards projects to support Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, NICU at the Royal Preston Hospital, which looks after some of the most premature and poorly babies born locally.”
For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk
For further information on pregnancy and baby loss charity Chasing Rainbows, go to www.chasingraisnbowscharity.com