British outdoor performance clothing and equipment brand, Montane, has announced the opening of its second stand-alone factory store, this time in Lancaster, following the success of its first retail site in 2022.

The Montane Factory Shop Lancaster is set to open its doors on Friday 27th September and will take up residence in the popular location of Marketgate Shopping Centre, a seven-minute walk from the city’s main train station.

Positioned as a one-stop shop for performance-driven outdoor clothing and accessories, the new factory shop will stock a range of end-of-line styles for men and women with insulated, waterproof, and down jackets, as well as base layers, fleeces and legwear, all at heavily discounted prices.

To support the brand’s Further. Forever. ethos, customers will also be able to shop factory samples; exclusive styles made from surplus fabric, and items that have previously been restored by the brand’s expert repair team based out of its UK head office.

Speaking on the opening, Montane’s Marketing Director, Matthew Hickman, said: “The opening of the Montane Factory Shop Lancaster is a marker of the continued consumer interest in the outdoors. Lancaster is renowned for its connections to popular hiking trails, making the location an ideal choice for Montane’s latest store opening. The success of the Montane Factory Shop Ashington affirms the strong market position Montane has built over the years, as customers look for timeless, well designed outdoor pieces.”

Customers will be able to take advantage of exclusive offers with up to 40% off waterproof shell jackets, £100 off the Montane Icarus Jacket, and ‘buy one get one half price’ on base layers and t-shirts. The first fifty customers to make a purchase will receive a gift bag worth £25

The Montane Factory Shop Lancaster will open on Friday 27th September at Unit 13, 12 Marketgate, Lancaster, LA1 1JF.

The store will be open seven days per week, 09:00 – 17:30 Monday - Saturday, and 10:30 – 16:00 Sunday. Find out more about Montane here.