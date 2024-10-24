A Lancaster solicitors is proud to announce that it is now employee owned.

This means all employees at Progression Solicitors in Thurnham Street are now able to share in the company’s profits and contribute as owners to its shared success.

Research shows that employee owned companies are stronger performing with employees who are more engaged and committed.

A spokesperson said: “Employee ownership allows us to continue to provide exceptional legal services that allow our clients to achieve their goals.

Pamela and Anthony, the founders of Progression Solicitors.

"We believe that employee ownership aligns perfectly with our core values as we are committed to upholding the highest standards of communication, pragmatism and client care, by being responsive and having empathy.

"This new chapter for Progression Solicitors will continue to build upon our purpose of offering a service that we would want to have ourselves if we were in the same position as our clients.

“The future is bright for Progression Solicitors because our new ownership model will not only empower our team but will foster a collaborative environment promoting innovation and excellence, strengthening our ability to deliver a top quality service in a local setting.

“With the legacy of Progression Solicitors now secure, we look forward to continuing to look for practical solutions to your legal issues and provide a client focused, value-for-money service with the same dedication, passion and expertise that has defined Progression’s success.”