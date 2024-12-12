Lancaster Royal Grammar School hsts special community Christmas party

Lancaster Royal Grammar School invited around one hundred elderly residents to a Christmas party on Wednesday 11 December.

Teachers became Taxi Drivers and provided a door-to-door service. Students became waiters and served Christmas dinner and wine, our brass band performed the carols and sung greatest Christmas hits. Finally, Headmaster Dr Pyle drew the grand raffle.

This is one of Lancaster Royal Grammar School's most favoured traditions and we look forward to seeing our friends each year.

