Jim and Ashlyn Khan.

A Lancaster medical student daughter and her surgeon dad have swapped scrubs for running shoes.

Ashlyn Khan, a second-year medical student in Lancaster, and Jim Khan, a robotic colorectal surgeon at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, took part in The Great South Run 2025 on Sunday to raise awareness and treatment for bowel cancer – a cause close to their hearts.

“We’ve never run before, so it’s a challenge that we have trained hard for,” said Ashlyn.

“We want people to spot the signs of cancer early.”

Bowel cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. It is rising in the younger population and men are more risk.

Jim said: "Diagnosed late, it is hard to treat which is why we need your generous help to raise awareness, support research and treatment to help save lives.”

The dad and daughter duo have so far raised £1,175 for charity.

You can still support them at https://www.justgiving.com/page/pbca2025?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL