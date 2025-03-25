Lancaster leads the north west in gluten free popularity as searches surge 240%
Food experts from Lucia, the company behind the research, analysed the year-on-year increase in average monthly searches for gluten free across the United Kingdom.
Searches for gluten free, referring to food or diets that exclude gluten, saw the biggest rise in Oxford, surging by a massive 1,500%. Chichester ranked second with a 600% year-on-year increase, while Lancaster ranked third with a 240% rise.
Bangor in Wales came fourth with a 200% surge, and Brighton and Hove placed fifth with a 133% increase.
|Location
|Percentage Increase Year-On-Year
|Oxford
|1500%
|Chichester
|600%
|Lancaster
|240%
|Bangor
|200%
|Brighton and Hove
|133%
|Chester
|125%
|Kingston upon Hull
|100%
|Derby
|100%
|Bath
|91%
|Cardiff
|91%
Looking closer at the North West, Lancaster came first with its rise. Chester followed second with a 125% surge (6th in the UK), while Salford ranked third with an 89% increase. Manchester placed fourth with still a considerable rise of 49%.
|Location
|Percentage Increase Year-On-Year
|Lancaster
|240%
|Chester
|125%
|Salford
|89%
|Manchester
|49%
Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from Lucia said: “This surge in searches highlights a growing demand for gluten-free options across the UK, with Lancaster leading the way in the north west.
“Whether due to medical necessity or a lifestyle choice, more people are seeking accessible, high quality gluten free food.
“The sharp increases in places like Lancaster and Chester suggest a wider shift in awareness and availability, reflecting a national trend towards more inclusive dining choices.
“As demand rises, it will be crucial for restaurants, cafes, and retailers to continue expanding their gluten free offerings to meet evolving consumer needs."