Lancaster is the most stylish place to live in Lancashire, according to a new survey.

The heritage city was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Lancs was Slaidburn, Great Eccleston was third, Barley was fourth and Waddington was fifth

Lancaster, the most stylish place to live in Lancashire

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location.

Peaky Blinders was filmed at the Ashton Memorial at Lancaster.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Lancs.

Lancaster Castle is widely regarded as one of the most fascinating historic buildings in the country. Dating back to Roman times, it was once an effective defence point against the marauding forces of ancient Scot tribes, and the site of the Pendle Witch trials.

Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Lancaster is the most stylish place to live in Lancashire.

All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Lancs. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”

George and Beckles are part of a new breed of ‘Gen Z entrepreneurs’ creating ecommerce businesses worth millions.