Lancaster HR professional gains industry diploma

An HR manager at a Lancaster hotel has completed her studies to attain an Associate Diploma in People Management.

Faye McGuinness from Lancaster House Hotel has achieved Level 5 of the diploma qualification from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

The diploma has given Faye a deeper understanding of strategic HR practices, such as workforce planning, employment law and organisational development.

Faye’s course was funded by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues and the hotel group allowed her to take study leave to attend college one day per week. The diploma took her nine months in all to complete.

The qualification consisted of six modules in all. Specialist modules Faye chose to study were in employment relationship management, talent management and workforce planning and reward for performance and contribution.

The core units Faye covered were in organisational performance and culture, evidence-based practice and professional behaviours and valuing people. She also learned more about handling complex employee relations issues and how to align HR strategies with business goals.

“I decided to pursue the diploma to upskill and deepen my expertise in HR, particularly in specialised areas,” explains Faye. “It’s enabling me to provide stronger input to English Lakes Hotels in terms of helping to drive meaningful change, fostering stronger, cohesive teams, and developing the talented people we have here.

“Overall, the course was fantastic and provided an excellent platform to share ideas, exchange thoughts and learn from others.”

Faye says the most challenging aspect of achieving the qualification was balancing her time between work and home life whilst ensuring she met the deadlines for her assignments.

As well as her role at Lancaster House Hotel, Faye leads on various employee relations projects across the hotel group, ensuring policies and procedures are up to date. She also drives and implements new initiatives to support employee well-being and a better workplace environment.

“This is an important qualification for Faye’s career progression and a really valuable asset for both the hotel and the wider group at English Lakes Hotels,” adds Lancaster House Hotel general manager Emma Underwood.

“Caring people management, recruitment and retention are at the core of our ethos here, and Faye’s associate level diploma reflects our approach to workforce culture, valuing our team members and rewarding great service.”

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues is currently recruiting for staff across a range of hospitality industry disciplines. To find out more about available jobs and to apply, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/careers/