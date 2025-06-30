Lancaster hits Full Fibre broadband milestone

Thousands of people in Lancaster could be missing out on better broadband services, Openreach has warned.

More than 20,000 homes and businesses in the city can already upgrade to Full Fibre, but so far less than half have made the switch.

Openreach has invested £6m in the new Full Fibre network for Lancaster, reaching around 80 per cent of properties.

Full fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection. The once-in-a-generation technology enables locals to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and will help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

People can use the Openreach website to see if they can upgrade now.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach Partnership Director for Lancashire, said: “Fast and reliable full fibre broadband gives households and businesses a significant boost. As the UK’s leading provider of fibre infrastructure, Openreach is at the forefront of the digital transformation, connecting communities all over the UK and future-proofing the network for decades to come.

“Our extensive network - the largest in the UK – means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their needs. But it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to order it to take advantage of the technology."

Whether streaming your favourite show, gaming online, making a video call, managing your finances, or running a business, full fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Packages from the widest range of broadband providers are also increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, per month than their current bill for a much-improved service.

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 18 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.