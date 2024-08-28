Lancaster headquartered manufacturer Metamark delivers donation to Morecambe Bay Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Between April 2023 and March 2024, foodbanks in the trust’s network distributed more than three-million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship - an increase of more than ninety percent over the past five years.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank is part of a network of such local charitable enterprises organised nationally by The Trussell Trust.

While the trust also extends compassionate and practical support, its vision is to end the need for foodbanks in the UK and this in turn recognises that it takes more than food to end hunger. The trust’s vision is guided by a five year strategic plan aimed at influencing government policy and working together for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunger is a reflection of many factors in a chain of causes and until the trust’s vision is delivered, it relies on commitment toward its aims, and support. In recognition of the needs of its own local community and the trust’s work, Lancaster based manufacturer, Metamark UK Ltd., has donated £10,000 to The Morecambe Bay Foodbank which will be used to support individuals and families in the Lancaster and Morecambe localities who find themselves in need. A cheque was presented on June 25th ’24.

Stephen Ormerod,, Briony Scott, Roger Gittins, Shirley Bell, Wendy McLeod

Locally, Morecambe Bay Foodbank has expanded its community support beyond just the provision of food. They have commissioned two full time Citizens Advice workers to give additional support and advice to local families to help them tackle the issues that lead to them needing support from the foodbank. Morecambe Bay Foodbank has also provided over 800 children with school uniforms in the last year. Additional donations such as this one from Metamark allow preventative work to continue and staff, trustees and volunteers are all very appreciative.

Despite its business having international reach and representation, Metamark has operated its production facilities in the Lancaster and Morecambe locality since the company’s founding. Metamark makes and supplies the sign and allied industries around the world with the materials they need to make the goods they sell to a whole range of markets. Metamark is deeply committed to its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) agenda and the principles that it embodies, in particular those focussed on the Social element. The Morecambe Foodbank initiative aligns perfectly with the company’s goals of supporting and uplifting the communities around it.

Phil Wild, Metamark’s CEO explained the reasoning behind Metamark’s donation. “Morecambe, Lancaster and the surrounds have been very good to Metamark over the years. We have a great working relationship with our local council, we get along well with our friends and neighbours here and our workforce is drawn from people living in the locality, many of whom come from families with generations invested in the kind of manufacturing we do and that’s helped to grow thriving communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through our ESG initiatives we nominated The Morecambe Foodbank and presented our donation because it will result in the delivery of support right into the heart of the communities that surround us, helping everyone who needs that support to improve their lives. It benefits everyone in the locality to be part of a strong, functioning community. It’s our hope that our donation will help those among our neighbours who most need support and help the trust deliver its vision.”